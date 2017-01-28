Canadian wingsuit jumper dies in China

A Canadian has died while attempting a wingsuit jump in China, state media reported, the latest fatality in the extreme sport, which involves leaping from a plane or off a mountain while wearing a bodysuit with wings.

The body of 28-year-old Graham Dickinson was found Thursday on a cliff in the Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park in the central province of Hunan, the Xinhua News Agency reported Friday. The region is renowned for its sandstone pillars and attracts many wingsuit enthusiasts.

The Hungarian wingsuit jumper Victor Kovats died in the same park in 2013.

Dickinson, who finished third in the 2016 World Wingsuit League China Grand Prix at Tianmen Mountain, had been given permission to train in the area earlier this month.

He was reported missing Wednesday after he failed to return from a jump, the World Wingsuit League (WWL) said. Dickinson recorded a total of 2,250 base jumps in his life, the WWL said.

The average wingsuit flight lasts barely a minute. Within eight seconds, the jumper reaches speeds of 200 kilometers per hour (120 mph).

Dozens of jumpers died last year.