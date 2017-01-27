Trump’s tweet threat prompts Mexico president to cancel summit visit

Mexico’s president on Thursday scrapped a planned summit with Donald Trump in the face of insistent tweets from the U.S. president demanding Mexico pay for a border wall, a deepening rift that threatens Mexican efforts to salvage trade ties.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, responding to a Twitter message from Trump saying it would be better for him not to come to the meeting if Mexico would not pay for the wall, said in his own tweet that he would not attend and had informed the White House of this.

Trump later presented the scrapped plan as a mutual agreement. Addressing Republican members of Congress at a meeting in Philadelphia, he said he and Pena Nieto had agreed to cancel the meeting, adding it would be fruitless if Mexico did not treat the United States “fairly.

“I’ve said many times that the American people will not pay for the wall,” Trump told the gathering. “Unless Mexico is going to treat the United States fairly, with respect, such a meeting would be fruitless and I want to go a different route.”

The White House left open the door for a possible rapprochement: White House spokesman Sean Spicer said the United States was keeping open lines of communication with Mexico and looking to reschedule the meeting, which had been planned for Tuesday.

Trump views the wall, a major promise during his election campaign, as part of a package of measures to curb illegal immigration. Mexico has long insisted it will not pay for such a project.

Trump, who took office last Friday, signed an executive order for construction of the wall on Wednesday, just as a Mexican delegation led by Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray arrived at the White House for talks with Trump aides aimed at healing ties.

The timing of that, and Trump’s reiterated call for Mexico to foot the bill, caused outrage in Mexico, with prominent politicians and many on social media seeing at as a deliberate snub to the government’s efforts to engage with Trump, who has for months used Mexico as a political punching bag.

Pena Nieto was under pressure to cancel the summit.

“We have informed the White House that I will not attend the working meeting planned for next Tuesday with @POTUS,” he tweeted on Thursday. “Mexico reiterates its willingness to work with the United States to reach agreements that favor both nations.”

Relations have been frayed since Trump launched his campaign in 2015, characterizing Mexican migrants as murderers and rapists and pledging to build a wall that he said Mexico would pay for.

Trade ties are in the balance after Trump vowed to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement and slap high tariffs on American companies that have moved jobs south of the border.

Mexico’s peso, which has fallen sharply against the dollar in the face of Trump’s stances on trade and immigration, extended losses to 1 percent after Pena Nieto fired off his tweet, before paring losses.

“The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers… of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting,” Trump said in his Twitter message.

Leaders of the Republican-controlled U.S. Congress said on Thursday they planned to move ahead on funding the border wall, which they projected would cost between $12 billion and $15 billion. Trump said in an interview with ABC News on Wednesday evening that Mexico would eventually reimburse the United States for the wall.

“So we intend to address the wall issue ourselves and the president can deal with his relations with other countries,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said at a news conference at the Republican retreat in Philadelphia.

House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, asked if lawmakers were worried about the U.S. relationship with Mexico, said, “I think we’ll be fine.”

Trump ruffled feathers with Mexico from the start of the presidential campaign that led to his election victory on Nov. 8.

Former foreign minister Jorge Castaneda said the Mexican government should have canceled the planned summit earlier in the week, when it became clear that Trump was going to go ahead with measures to build the wall and clamp down on immigration.

“There is an atmosphere of crisis in the United States and it is going to last a long time. We are going to have to get used to living like this,” he said on Mexican radio.

Talks had been scheduled to take place at the White House next week.

On Wednesday, Trump ordered officials to begin to “plan, design and construct a physical wall” along the 2,000-mile (3,200-km) border wall.

Stemming immigration was a central plank of Trump’s election campaign, but he has struggled to articulate how the wall will be paid for, beyond saying “Mexico will pay.”

As Trump was ramping up the tension on Twitter, Republican leaders casually announced they would try to carve out $12 billion to $15 billion worth of U.S. taxpayers’ money for the project.

But that is unlikely to be the end of a dispute with America’s neighbor to the south, which has presented Trump with a self-generated foreign policy crisis during his first week in office.

Trump’s order had put Pena Nieto under fierce domestic pressure to hit back, and hit back the Mexican leader did in a video message to the nation late Wednesday.

“I regret and condemn the decision of the United States to continue construction of a wall that, for years, has divided us instead of uniting us,” Pena Nieto said.

“I have said it time and again: Mexico will not pay for any wall,” he added.

Around 2 in 3 Mexicans have a favorable opinion of the United States, according to Pew surveys, but anti-American and anti-Trump sentiment is not uncommon.

Pena Nieto saw his own approval rating slide late last year, after he hosted Trump — then still a White House candidate — in Mexico City.

Trump didn’t waste time responding to Pena Nieto’s video.

The bareknuckle early-morning tweet — already a signature Trump move — shocked diplomats, but is in keeping with the mogul’s hardball approach to negotiations and is likely to delight his supporters.

Trump also took to Twitter to gripe about the trade gap between Mexico and the United States.

Trump has vowed to renegotiate the 23-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement between Mexico the United States and Canada.

That renegotiation could provide one way for Trump to claim victory, through increased tariffs on Mexican goods or higher border transit costs.

But it could also risk retaliatory tariffs or blowback from U.S. firms that export $267 billion a year south of the border.

Trump has also ordered officials to scour U.S. government departments and agencies in search of “direct and indirect” aid or assistance to the Mexican government and report back within 30 days.

The United States is expected to provide about $134 million worth of assistance to Mexico this year, with much of the spending wrapped up in the “Merida Initiative” to combat drug cartels.

Trump is traveling to a Republican congressional retreat in Philadelphia on Thursday, where he will have to calm some jitters.

While Trump has pursued a solidly conservative governing agenda, his outbursts over inauguration crowd size, his war of words with the media, and revival of his claim of massive voter fraud has led to concerns within his own party.

The meeting will feature another high-profile guest: British Prime Minister Theresa May, who will become the first foreign leader to meet Trump since his inauguration.

May, who addresses the Republican retreat shortly after Trump’s joint session, will almost certainly discuss the prospects of a key post-Brexit trade deal with the United States when she meets with Trump in Washington on Friday.

The two leaders will hold a joint news conference, the White House said.