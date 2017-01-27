Family members of fallen astronauts place a wreath at the base of the Space Mirror Memorial, Thursday at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, in Florida. Moonwalkers and dozens of others who took part in NASA's Apollo program paid tribute to the three astronauts killed in a fire 50 years ago. | TIM SHORTT / FLORIDA TODAY VIA AP

Hundreds honor Apollo trio who died on launchpad in capsule fire 50 years ago

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – Moonwalkers and dozens of others who took part in NASA’s Apollo program are paying tribute to the three astronauts killed in a fire 50 years ago.

On the eve of the Apollo 1 anniversary, hundreds gathered at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center on Thursday to honor Gus Grissom, Ed White and Roger Chaffee. They died at the launchpad, inside their burning spacecraft, on Jan. 27, 1967.

On Friday, NASA is opening an Apollo 1 exhibit featuring the hatch that prevented the three astronauts from escaping. The families of Grissom, White and Chaffee got an early look Wednesday evening.

Among the many astronauts attending Thursday’s ceremony were the two surviving crew members of Apollo 11, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, as well as Apollo 16 moonwalker Charlie Duke.

Family members of fallen astronauts place a wreath at the base of the Space Mirror Memorial, Thursday at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, in Florida. Moonwalkers and dozens of others who took part in NASA's Apollo program paid tribute to the three astronauts killed in a fire 50 years ago. | TIM SHORTT / FLORIDA TODAY VIA AP This Tuesday photo provided by NASA shows part of the Apollo 1 exhibit at the Kennedy Space Center in Titusville, Florida. On Jan. 27, 1967, a fire during a test on the launchpad killed three astronauts at the start of the Apollo moon program. | KIM SHIFLETT / NASA VIA AP

