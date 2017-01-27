Tokyo donates ‘Peace and Justice Bell’ to ICC at the Hague

A ceremony marking the Japanese government’s donation of a “Peace and Justice Bell” to the International Criminal Court was held at the court’s main building in The Hague this week.

The bell, 73 cm high and 45 cm in diameter and with the word “peace” engraved in Japanese, is modeled on the Hiroshima Peace Bell at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, which commemorates the victims of the U.S. atomic bombing in 1945.

Japan is the biggest financial contributor to the ICC, which brings to justice individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The international body has 124 countries and regions as members. Russia, the United States and China are not members, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The donation of the bell is intended to celebrate the 2015 completion of the ICC’s new main building. Similar bells hang at the U.N. Headquarters in New York and the U.N. Office in Vienna.

At the donation ceremony, Naoko Saiki, director-general of the Foreign Ministry’s International Legal Affairs Bureau, voiced support for the ICC’s resolution to guarantee lasting respect for and the enforcement of international justice.

She also said the bell “epitomizes the goals, values and principles represented by the court,” according to a press release by the court.

ICC President Silvia Fernandez de Gurmendi said, “This thoughtful gift reminds us that the two ideals of peace and justice are interrelated and must go hand in hand.”