Nagoya pulls Earth Day backing over striptease video in House of Hidden Treasure booth

Nagoya is withdrawing its support for the Earth Day Nagoya this year after a woman performed a striptease to promote the issue of conservation, city officials confirmed Friday.

According to the city, the performance occurred in May 2015 in a booth called the chikyu hiho-kan, which loosely translates as “House of Hidden Treasure on Earth.” The city said the booth was run by a group called Earth Day Aichi Love & Bimbo, which played a minor role in organizing the event.

The striptease, in which the woman removed her yukata (summertime kimono) was filmed and uploaded to the internet.

Organized by civic groups, Earth Day was launched in 2004 and has since been held every spring in central Nagoya, featuring a flea market and concerts.

The authorities intended to support only the main organizing group for the event and did not check performances by secondary groups in advance, they said.