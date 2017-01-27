Nagano to debut multilingual transport app

The Nagano Prefectural Government is set to develop a multilingual smartphone application to allow visitors to better search train and bus routes in the region, sources said this week.

The app, which will be developed jointly with Jorudan Co., will allow users to find efficient routes using public transportation.

The software will provide information in Japanese, English, Korean, Chinese and Thai.

Unlike other similar apps and services, the prefecture’s app will also fully cover community buses operated in the prefecture with public support.

According to prefectural officials, the app will allow users to access one of the richest public transportation route information resources in Japan.

Nagano Prefecture hopes the app will make it easier for foreign visitors to travel in the prefecture. The software will become available as early as April.

In the mountainous prefecture, the use of community buses has spread in areas where commercial bus services have stopped due to a lack of population. In many cases, however, visitors have struggled to find and use community buses.

The app, which will be downloadable for free, will also offer information on local tourist attractions in collaboration with the prefecture’s official travel information website.

“We hope (the app) will be helpful to tourists and people from outside the region,” a prefectural official said.