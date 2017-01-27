Osaka dig yields 140 tombs believed dating to Yayoi Period

The Osaka Center for Cultural Heritage and others said Thursday that they have found more than 140 ancient tombs at two neighboring ruins in the city of Ibaraki, Osaka Prefecture.

The tombs, each surrounded by a square or rectangular moat, and called hokei shukobo, were found at the Kori and Heka ruins. They are believed to date back to the mid- and late Yayoi Period (around 300 BC to 300).

They are believed to have been a general grave for people in the Yayoi Period and the first half of the Kofun Period (around 300 to 700).

The center believes the sites of the two ruins, where some 50 tomb remains had been found before the latest discovery, were part of a large village in what is now the northern part of Osaka.

The latest research, launched in June, covered some 16,500 sq. meters.

Also found were 22 pit structure buildings, a cylindrical bead accessory and a 6-cm-tall clay doll.

“Having so many tombs, the grave is among the biggest of its kind in Japan,” said Osaka University professor Shinya Fukunaga, an archeologist who is studies the Yayoi Period.