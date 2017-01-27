Cairo University to open new institute for Japan studies

Cairo University will establish an institute for Japan studies in February for a broad spectrum of research in both arts and sciences, as well as to serve as a “bridge” to deepen understanding about Japan, university officials said.

The institute’s launch is in line with a recent rising interest from the Egyptian government in Japan, particularly in the Japanese approach to education. The new facility is expected to also serve as an information center for the general public to learn more about Japan.

In Egypt, common practices in Japanese schools to foster discipline and cooperation, such as having a daily classroom duty roster and making pupils responsible for cleaning classrooms and corridors, have been introduced by the government at elementary and junior high schools.

“Many Egyptians admire Japan for its miraculous development after World War II, but they know very little about the actual state of affairs over there,” said Adel Amin Saleh, chair of the university’s Japanese Department and who has been involved in preparing the institute’s establishment.

“In addition to deepening understanding about Japan, we also hope to make (the institute) a bridge that can help bring the fruits from the enhanced understanding back to the Egyptian society,” he said.

The university said it had hired about 10 young Japanese researchers for the new institute, which will be part of its Faculty of Arts. With the cooperation of Japanese universities, digital library materials will be made accessible for viewing in Egypt to facilitate research.

The institute also plans to offer Japan-related lectures that will be open to the public in Egypt.

Cairo University established the department of Japanese language and literature in its Faculty of Arts in 1974. It has since flourished to become a focal point for learning Japanese language in Africa and the Middle East.

Many well-established translators and Japanese-language tour guides in Egypt graduated from the department.