‘Ama’ diving culture recommended for inclusion on Japan cultural asset list

A government council on cultural affairs recommended Friday that the harvesting techniques of the ama (female divers) in Toba and Shima in Mie Prefecture be added to the national list of important folklore cultural properties.

Nine other cultural assets are on the list at present.

The techniques used by the ama to harvest marine products such as shellfish are among seven new intangible assets included in recommendations made to education minister Hirokazu Matsuno. Three tangible assets were also put forward.

The government will announce the designations soon, in line with the recommendations.

In Toba and Shima, the breath-holding and harvesting techniques have been passed down among ama divers for generations. Besides the techniques, ways to detect danger while diving and the practice of wearing charms against evil have been preserved.

Ama fishing will be designated as a significant intangible folk cultural asset for the first time ever, people familiar with the matter said.

The recommended tangible assets include large drums in Uto, Kumamoto Prefecture. People there used to play the drums during festivals and other rituals to pray for rain or good harvests.

Many such events stopped being held after the end of World War II, but a total of 29 large drums have been preserved.