Akita city of Oga picked for March North Korea missile evacuation drill

The Japanese government said Thursday it will conduct its first-ever drill to evacuate residents from a possible North Korean ballistic missile on March 17, in the coastal city of Oga, Akita Prefecture.

The government picked Oga as the venue for the drill, after a missile launched by the reclusive state in August fell into waters within Japan’s exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan off the Oga Peninsula, where the city is located. It was the first time a North Korean missile had fallen into the Japanese EEZ.

In the drill, planned to be held for some 30 minutes from 9:30 a.m. on March 17 (12:30 a.m. GMT), the government will send information on the launch of a missile from North Korea to the city via the J-Alert early warning system.

The information will be relayed to residents through the city’s community wireless system, and some 90 participating citizens will take refuge in nearby community halls or elementary schools.