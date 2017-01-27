Tokyo Gas ready for central role leading nation’s LNG industry realignment

Tokyo Gas Co. President Michiaki Hirose has shown his eagerness to lead moves to reorganize Japan’s liquefied natural gas industry.

“There should be at least two Japanese companies (in the industry) that can compete internationally,” Hirose said in a recent interview.

“Tokyo Gas will take the central role in forming a pillar with other companies,” Hirose said, referring to JERA Co., a thermal power and fuel joint venture between the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. group and Chubu Electric Power Co., as the other pillar.

Prices of LNG, from which gas products are made, will be more strongly affected by the size of buyers, Hirose said, stressing the need to improve his company’s competitiveness by expanding.

Hirose named Kansai Electric Power Co. and Osaka Gas Co. as a possible business integration partner. But he said no concrete talks had started.

He also said Tokyo Gas will look at the possibility of a tie-up with Asian companies.

Since the full liberalization of the retail electricity market in April last year, Tokyo Gas has won more than 600,000 power supply contracts, the largest number among new entrants in the market.

The challenge is now to protect its own customer base from being eroded by new competitors marching into the retail gas market when that is fully liberalized this April.

But Hirose was positive. “I’ll take it as an opportunity for internal reform,” he said.

On Tepco, emerging as a major rival to Tokyo Gas, Hirose said its potential is huge because the power company is an overwhelming buyer of LNG.

He was wary of the tie-up between Tepco and Nippon Gas Co., known for its strong sales capabilities. Hirose said they are “the biggest and strongest combination” conceivable in the industry.

As for Nippon Gas’ plan to lower current rates by 10 percent, Hirose said, “We can’t go that far.” He suggested Tokyo Gas will differentiate itself from its competitors by improving its services.

Tokyo Gas aims to integrate information technology, such as artificial intelligence and big data, into face-to-face sales activities.

“Whether we can ride the wave of digitization is vital to us,” Hirose said.