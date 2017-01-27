Nikkei up for third day on Dow’s continued rise

The benchmark Nikkei index on the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose for the third straight day on Friday, following the U.S. Dow Jones industrial average’s continued record-breaking advance the previous day.

The 225-issue Nikkei average rose 65.01 points, or 0.34 percent, to end at 19,467.40. On Thursday, the key market gauge surged 344.89 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues was up 4.24 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,549.25, also posting a higher finish for three consecutive sessions. It gained 23.43 points on Thursday.

The market opened firmer after the Dow registered a record closing high for the second consecutive day in New York on Thursday amid a risk-on mood on the back of hopes for U.S. President Donald Trump’s economic stimulus measures and brisk earnings reports from major U.S. companies.

Despite the yen’s sharp drop against the dollar, however, gains in Tokyo stocks were limited, as they faced profit-taking ahead of the weekend, brokers said.

The market’s topside was heavy after the Nikkei average surged about 614 points, or 3.27 percent, in the past two days, they added.

“Active purchases were held in check because New York stocks were mixed overnight,” with the S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index falling back in contrast to the Dow’s continued advance, said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co.

“Although the yen weakened, investors found it difficult to step up buying prior to the weekend,” Miura also said.

An official of another brokerage house said that investors retreated to the sidelines to see earnings results to be released from many major Japanese companies next week.

Market players now tend to react more to corporate earnings than exchange rates as the earnings reporting season in Japan began this week, one market source said.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,003 to 857 on the TSE’s first section, while 141 issues were unchanged.

Volume decreased to 1.947 billion shares from Thursday’s 2.300 billion shares.

Financial issues, including mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho and Sumitomo Mitsui, and insurers Dai-ichi Life and Tokio Marine, attracted buying.

Higher crude oil prices pushed up oil companies Inpex, JAPEX, JX Holdings and Idemitsu.

Toshiba edged up after the electronics and machinery giant, which faces heavy losses from its nuclear power plant business in the United States, decided Friday to spin off its profitable flash memory business. The company is expected to seek outside investment for the move.

The move increased investor hopes that Toshiba will be able to avoid seeing its debts exceed assets, brokers said.

Other major winners included mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group, clothing store chain operator Fast Retailing and industrial robot manufacturer Fanuc, all heavily weighted components of the Nikkei average.

By contrast, automakers Toyota, Honda and Nissan dropped for the first time in three days, falling prey to profit-taking.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron, drug maker Otsuka Holdings, shipping firm Nippon Yusen and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal were also downbeat.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average was unchanged at 19,460.