Dollar tops ¥115 as BOJ boosts JGB buying

The dollar hit one-week highs above ¥115 in Tokyo on Friday on the back of an increase in the Bank of Japan’s outright buying of outstanding Japanese government bonds from the money market.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥115.21-22, up from ¥113.76-77 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.0672-0674, down from $1.0730-0730, and at ¥122.96-98, up from ¥122.07-08.

The dollar rose to around ¥114.50-60 in early trading thanks to a risk-on mood reflecting the strong performances of the Japanese and U.S. stock markets.

After dropping to around ¥114.40, the U.S. currency regained steam thanks to purchases by Japanese importers.

The greenback jumped in midmorning trading as the BOJ offered to buy ¥450 billion of JGBs with remaining maturity of over five years to 10 years in its money market operation, up by ¥40 billion from a similar operation the central bank conducted on Monday.

“With the boost in the BOJ’s JGB purchases, speculation over the bank’s possible tapering of asset purchases subsided, leading to an increase in dollar buying versus the yen in the currency market,” a foreign exchange broker said.

Such concerns had grown after the BOJ refrained from offering to buy JGBs with life of over five years to 10 years on Wednesday, helping apply downward pressure on the dollar, according to an official of a major Japanese bank.

The dollar was stuck in a narrow range around ¥115.20 in late Friday trading, prior to the release later in the day of preliminary U.S. gross domestic product data for October-December last year, market sources said.

If the GDP data prove to be strong, the dollar would stay firmly above ¥115 as expectations for an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve are likely to grow, a bank official said.