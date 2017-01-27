Toshiba wants creditor banks to continue support beyond February

Struggling Japanese electronics and machinery maker Toshiba Corp. will ask creditor financial institutions to continue loans to the company in March and later, Jiji Press learned Thursday.

The company is expected to make the request at a meeting with the creditors on Feb. 15, sources said.

Most of the institutions, including the main creditors of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., Mizuho Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, have already agreed to continue loans to Toshiba until the end of February.

At its board meeting on Friday, Toshiba is set to decide to spin off its profitable semiconductor business.

Toshiba plans to seek investment in the chip division from outside its group after the spin-off, in order to improve its finances, which are seen to be battered heavily by massive losses from its U.S. nuclear power plant business. Toshiba’s nuclear business losses are expected to reach up to some ¥680 billion.

On Feb. 14, Toshiba is scheduled to announce the exact amount of the losses, measures to prevent any recurrence of such massive loss and its earnings for April-December of 2016.

At the Feb. 15 meeting, Toshiba will ask the creditors for continued support, by explaining its earnings forecasts and steps to restructure its operations, including the spinning-off of the semiconductor business, the sources said.

Before the possibility of the company incurring huge losses from its U.S. nuclear business came to light, Toshiba had forecast a group net profit of ¥145 billion for fiscal 2016, which ends in March, with its equity capital seen coming to ¥320 billion at the end of the year.

There is a possibility that Toshiba’s debts will exceed its assets due to the possible huge losses.

The company plans to seek investment of ¥200 billion to ¥300 billion in the chip business after the spin-off while limiting possible partners’ equity stakes in the new firm at 19.9 percent, the sources said. Possible investors include Canon Inc. and investment funds.

Based on advice from a foreign securities company, Toshiba is making preparations to hold bidding to select investors in the spin-off, according to the sources.

Toshiba plans to choose investors next month and seek approval at an extraordinary meeting of its shareholders on March 27, the sources said.

Toshiba is also considering selling part of its assets, including a Tokyo hospital it operates and shares in seven listed affiliates, and reducing costs, in order to raise several hundreds of billions of yen, the sources said.