Mitsubishi Motors recalls over 600,000 minivehicles in Japan over gear-destroying engine defect

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. said Friday that it will recall or embark on improvement steps for 608,183 minivehicles spanning four models in Japan plagued by engine defects and other problems.

The vehicles, including the eK Wagon and eK Space, were manufactured between April 2013 and April last year. The other two are the Dayz and Dayz Roox supplied to Nissan Motor Co. for sale under the Nissan brand.

Since October 2013, 493 problems involving the models have been reported, including engine failures. No accidents have been confirmed.

The recall was triggered by a design flaw in the engine control software.

If a driver shifts gears just after starting the engine, the gears may break down, possibly leading to engine failure or exhaust gas emissions beyond environmental standards due to a freeze of the emissions control system.

The so-called improvement steps are aimed at correcting a defect in the gear-control program.

Both sets of problems will be dealt with by fixing the programs.