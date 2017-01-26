Russian strong-woman drags two loaded tram cars amid Siberia deep freeze

Russian strong-woman Oksana Kosheleva dragged two 18-ton tram cars full of passengers along a short track in sub-zero Siberia in her latest public power stunt.

The 33-year-old’s show of strength, which required six months of training, took place on Monday in her home town of Irkutsk, where temperatures dropped to minus 20 degrees Celsius.

“I had some (doubts) because of the cold. We were promised minus 11,” she told reporters after pulling the cars approximately 5 meters.

Kosheleva had dragged a one-car tram and a helicopter in previous power performances, but this was her first winter pulling attempt.

Wrapped up in warm clothing and wearing a harness, Kosheleva crawled along a ladder placed along the tram tracks. She was roared on by spectators while her coached slapped her back in encouragement.

A former contestant in the Russia’s strongest woman event, Kosheleva said that she has now set her sights on pulling a passenger airliner.