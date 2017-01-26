Refugees return to east Mosul as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State attackers along Tigris banks

Iraqi rapid response forces take up positions on the roof of a house as their Islamic State enemies plot their next move along the front line between east and west Mosul.

Sometimes the militants row small boats across the Tigris River at night to stage surprise attacks, or they fire mortar bombs that can rattle whole neighborhoods.

Jihadi snipers are a constant threat, dug in along a tree line about 600 meters away.

Both sides are waging a war of attrition as government forces, who have retaken most of east Mosul over the past three months, prepare to push into the west of the city.

Two nights ago, Iraqi forces got lucky. With night-vision binoculars, they spotted 20 militants who had crossed the river in wooden boats and begun crawling across a field toward a small military camp.

Rapid response forces opened fire and killed the jihadis, all identified as foreign fighters, the most hardcore in Islamic State’s ranks.

A young soldier held up his cell phone to show footage of the corpses of the jihadis, clad in military fatigues.

“They are trying everything they can,” said Zafir Azim, a member of the rapid response unit, standing among spent bullet cases scattered across a rooftop beside rockets and a sniper rifle.

“Those men had all kinds of weapons on them. Hand grenades, rifles and lots of ammunition.”

The battle for Mosul, Islamic State’s last big stronghold in Iraq, is entering a critical phase. Iraqi forces have gained confidence and momentum by pushing through the east but fighting on the other side of the river could be more complicated.

Tanks and armored personnel carriers cannot fit through western Mosul’s narrow streets, depriving government forces of a major advantage.

The fall of Mosul would effectively mark the end of Islamic State’s self-proclaimed caliphate, declared in 2014 when only about 800 militants swept into Iraq’s second largest city with virtually no opposition from the Iraqi army.

While the loss of Mosul would be a crushing blow, Islamic State is expected to wage an insurgency in Iraq and inspire attacks in the West.

For now, members of the Iraqi rapid response team seem cautiously optimistic as they face about 50 militants positioned across the Tigris.

A large white structure used by the militants, located just beyond the opposite bank of the river, was heavily damaged recently, as was a car.

One of the soldiers stared into a Russian-made scope used to guide missiles at a bulldozer used by Islamic State to create earth barriers.

The earthmover was destroyed, part of a cat and mouse game that could give either side the advantage as the campaign in the west begins.

The rapid response unit has superior weapons: Humvees, tanks, missiles, surveillance drones controlled by computers in a high-tech van, and support from U.S.-led coalition airstrikes.

Islamic State seems to be banking on determination and cunning as it stares at enemies across the Tigris from ditches and tall grass.

“Whenever we can spot them we just open fire with tanks or mortars and rockets,” said Major Luay Abbas.

Minutes later the thud of an incoming mortar could be heard.

Just beyond the building where Abbas and his comrades ate a lunch of rice, tomato sauce and bread was a cemetery that Islamic State destroyed because it did not conform with its beliefs.

On the rooftop of another building, Iraq forces opened fire with machine guns and sniper rifles to prevent militants from shooting at a family fleeing the area on foot. About 30 minutes later the family could be seen walking into a secure area.

“There are usually two snipers in those fields who shoot at us every day,” said Sermaid Ali, as one of his comrades prepared to open fire again.

Across the river, the men could see rowing boats like the ones Islamic State had used against them.

Hundreds of families who fled Mosul last year left displacement camps Wednesday to head back to their homes, in the biggest wave yet of returns to the city, officials said.

Displaced Mosul residents hurled bags and foam mattresses into vans and onto buses, many smiling as they prepared to forsake a place they often first reached scared, hungry and exhausted.

Iraqi forces recently completed their recapture of eastern Mosul, which tens of thousands of people had fled since the Oct. 17 start of a massive offensive against the Islamic State (IS) group.

According to the United Nations, more than 180,000 people have been displaced since the start of the offensive but at least 22,000 have since returned to their homes.

The authorities have been organizing returns from Khazir and Hasansham displacement camps twice a week.

“We are now taking 500 families, which means 2,700 people, to their liberated houses,” local official Mustafa Hamid Sarhan told AFP at the Khazir camp, which lies southeast of Mosul.

“This is the biggest wave,” he added, as at least 50 buses lined up for families cleaning up their tents and packing their belongings for the journey home.

One of them was Dhabbah Mohammed Khader, a 45-year-old woman from the neighborhood of Al-Zahraa who was about to return to her home with two of her sons.

“I’m so happy we finally got rid of Daesh,” she said, using an Arabic acronym for IS.

“We can go back home now,” said the woman, tears running down her wrinkled face.

The continued presence in east Mosul of hundreds of civilians as Iraqi forces advanced through the streets has restricted all sides in their choice of weapons and the city has suffered relatively limited destruction.

“I am so happy to be going home, close to my people,” said Salha Ahmed, a widow and mother of seven, as she rolled up the rug covering the gravel in shelter number 81 of Khazir camp.

When she finished packing, she left her poky shelter with no regrets but said she was a little nervous at the idea of returning to Mosul.

Her house was damaged in the fighting and several of her children and grandchildren were still living in another displacement camp farther south.

“We have suffered a lot, we have been shattered,” she muttered absently, her eyes watering. She said that one of her sons was killed by the Islamic State group for an unknown reason.

“We’re tired, we don’t know what to do. Should we stay or should we go? I’m confused.”

Salima Khdeir, who lived in the tent next to hers, came to say goodbye.

She also made a request to go home but she and her four children were not included in Wednesday’s batch.

“It’s nice to see them go, it means our turn will come. But I’m also sad I have to stay here while they’re allowed to go home,” she said.

Some level of normalcy is returning to parts of east Mosul, especially areas far from the Tigris, along which elite forces are preparing a likely cross-river assault on the city’s jihadi-held west bank.

The scars of the conflict are everywhere however, electricity and water are scarce, as are some basic goods.

Salah Ahmed said she knew her new life in Mosul would be tough.

But as she waded in the mud to clamber onto the truck with her bags and waved goodbye to her camp neighbors, the grandmother was adamant: “Despite the circumstances, Mosul is a paradise.”