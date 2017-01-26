Protesters in Rome slam quake handling as hotel avalanche toll hits 25, survivors recount roar, darkness

Rescuers pulled more bodies on Wednesday from the ruins of an Italian hotel that was flattened by a wall of snow last week, raising the death toll from the avalanche to 25.

No one has been found alive since early Saturday and hopes of finding more survivors are fading.

Using pickaxes and mechanical diggers, the rescuers pulled seven bodies from the rubble. Four people are still missing after the Jan. 18 avalanche struck Hotel Rigopiano in the wake of heavy snow storms and a flurry of powerful earthquakes.

Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, speaking as people who lost homes and livelihoods in deadly quakes in the area last year protested in Rome, said he would launch an emergency decree next week and add to money already set aside for rebuilding.

His government has earmarked 4 billion euros in this year’s budget and Gentiloni said he had told Jean Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, which oversees national finances, that they would allocate more.

“It is up to us to make sure that once the disaster is past, further injustice is not created,” he told parliament.

He has said he wants to give more power to disaster management authorities and the earthquake response will require “billions more” euros, but has given no further details.

As the premier spoke, residents of quake-struck towns including Amatrice, where 300 people died last August, marched toward parliament to protest the handling of the crisis.

“No one has done anything,” protester Maria Domenica D’Annunzio said. “A thousand cows have died. The firemen had to take them away with cranes. There are all these abandoned farmers who are still living in caravans surrounded by 2.5 meters of snow.”

Eleven guests and hotel workers survived the avalanche in the Gran Sasso national park. Snow on the road had prevented many from leaving before the disaster struck.

Emergency services workers are still searching in the heart of the hotel, near its bar and reception, where they found several bodies in the space of a few hours, fire brigade spokesman Luca Cari said.

Prosecutors in nearby Pescara have opened an investigation that Gentiloni said would establish whether the emergency response had malfunctioned and if anyone was responsible for the tragedy.

“I share the desire to find the truth but I don’t share a certain desire which I see spreading, for scapegoats and avengers,” he said.

In the avalanche, first there was a loud roar. Then darkness — hours and hours of darkness.

A couple among the nine survivors of the Italian avalanche that devastated a mountain hotel say they survived nearly 58 hours buried beneath feet of snow by sucking on glass- and mud-filled ice, comforting each other and those nearby, and praying.

The initial shock was so loud and the force so strong that the couple — 22-year-old Giorgia Galassi and her boyfriend, 25-year-old Vincenzo Forti — told The Associated Press on Wednesday that they were convinced it was another earthquake rocking the luxury Hotel Rigopiano.

They never considered the threat of an avalanche at the snow-bound resort.

“I don’t think anyone imagined it. We didn’t know until the firefighters told us. We thought the whole time it was a very strong earthquake,” Galassi said in her parents’ living room in the town of Giulianova, sitting next to Forti.

She wore a necklace of an angel that a friend had just given her, celebrating their survival.

Galassi and Forti were two of the nine people pulled out alive after the Jan. 18 avalanche. At least 25 others died and four still remain missing in the mountainous region northeast of Rome.

They said they were scared but never gave up hope that they would survive.

They had arrived at the luxury hotel the evening before the deadly avalanche.

When it hit the next afternoon, they were gathered with the other guests ready to leave, sitting in a tea room or standing in the adjacent entry hall, waiting for a snowplow to clear the 9-km road through Gran Sasso park so they could go home.

Galassi said she was particularly fearful of the temblors that had started that morning, and had waited outside for a while. But she went back into the hotel due to the cold and after the hotel management’s assurances that it had resisted previous quakes.

It wasn’t long before a loud roar announced the tragedy.

“It all started from a rumble,” Forti told a news conference at a hotel later Wednesday. “And then everything collapsed. A roar, what can I say, a roar.”

After the shock of finding themselves beneath a wicker chair that protected them from a beam, Galassi and Forti said the first relief was realizing they were not alone.

“When we fell, when everything fell on top of us, we yelled, ‘Is anyone alive? We are alive!'” Galassi said. “Then we heard another voice, and we were relieved.”

When they looked up, they had just 50 cm (20 inches) between their heads and the ceiling. The whole space was less than that of a single bed, according to Forti. But behind them, they could see ice through a broken glass panel that they could reach if they stretched out. That ice was their lifeline, something to suck on and quench their thirst.

“At times there was even glass and mud (in the ice). But it was survival,” Galassi said.

For a while, their cellphones gave them some light. Then the dark came. The young couple huddled together in the tiny space, sitting at first and then lying down to sleep, using Galassi’s fur coat and a blanket they found nearby for warmth.

Forti said heat from the fireplace near where they had been sitting kept the temperatures comfortable for many hours. Rescuers also told journalists that the survivors were insulated by the meters (yards) of snow on top of them, which created an igloo effect.

During the interminable wait for help, they spoke with Francesca Bronzi, one of the other survivors who was on the other side of the beam. Bronzi had a watch and helped them keep track of time. They could also hear a mother with her son nearby, who turned out to be Adriana Vranceanu and her 8-year-old son Gianfilippo, both of whom also survived.

Vranceanu’s husband, Giampaolo Parete, was outside when the avalanche hit and sounded the alarm. Their 6-year-old daughter, Ludovica, was pulled from the rubble with the two other children staying at the hotel, who spent nearly two days alone together in a billiard room.

Galassi said she passed the time in prayer.

“I don’t think I have ever prayed so much in my life,” Galassi said.

Despite their conviction that help would arrive, there were moments of despair, and they took turns comforting each other.

Galassi said they first heard rescuers around 11 a.m. Friday — nearly two days after the avalanche — when they heard Vranceanu speaking with a voice they hadn’t heard before.

“When I heard she was speaking with someone, I yelled, ‘Who are you speaking to?’ She said ‘I am speaking with Mauro, who is a rescuer. They came to save us.’ They said to stay calm, that they would pull us out.”

“We started to yell and to knock to make ourselves heard. And after a while he came also to talk to us,” Galassi said.

Within a short time, they were free.

Galassi credited Forti’s strength for helping keep her spirits up, along with his focus on seeking solutions to their predicament. She said the ordeal had only strengthened their bond.

“We said even this happened to us and we got out together,” Galassi said. “I believe it is truly a miracle.”

The couple said they were relieved to hear all four children staying at the hotel had survived, but they are haunted by the deaths of so many of their companions, including Bronzi’s boyfriend.

“I think thank God that I am safe, but I am very sorry, truly deeply, because I knew these people and I saw the terror in their eyes. These people had children,” Galassi said, stopping. “It could have happened even to me. It could have happened to him.”