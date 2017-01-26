National Park ranks tweet climate truths as Trump camp stifles data, slams ‘liberal media’

The National Park Service employees’ Twitter campaign against President Donald Trump has spread to other parks.

A day after three climate-related tweets sent out by Badlands National Park were deleted, other park accounts have sent out tweets that appear to defy Trump. One, by Redwoods National Park in California, notes that redwood groves are nature’s No. 1 carbon sink, which capture greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.

“More redwoods would mean less #climatechange,” the park said in a tweet.

The tweets went beyond climate change. Death Valley National Park tweeted photos of Japanese-Americans interned there during World War II, a message that some saw as objecting to Trump’s pledge to ban Muslims from entering the country and a proposal to restrict the flow of refugees to the United States.

A park service spokesman declined comment Wednesday.

Three climate-related tweets sent out by Badlands National Park have been deleted after they went viral on Twitter, sparking debate over whether the park was defying the Trump administration.

The South Dakota park posted tweets Tuesday that accurately quoted climate science data, including the current record-setting high concentrations of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Trump has called climate change a hoax.

The tweets were shared thousands of times, and the Democratic National Committee circulated the message by email with the subject line “Resist.”

The tweets came just three days after the Interior Department briefly suspended its Twitter accounts after the park service retweeted photos about the turnout at Trump’s inauguration, which the president has claimed without evidence was larger than reported by news media. The accounts were reactivated the next day.

Scientific findings by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency staff will likely face a case-by-case review by the Trump administration before being released, a spokesman for Trump’s transition team told NPR in an interview published on Wednesday.

Doug Ericksen, who oversees communications for the administration’s EPA team, said agency scientists were expected to undergo an internal vetting process but did not give specifics.

He also did not say whether such a review would be permanent, according to the interview with National Public Radio taped late Tuesday.

“We’ll take a look at what’s happening so that the voice coming from the EPA is one that’s going to reflect the new administration,” Ericksen said.

According to NPR, any review would violate the EPA’s scientific policy published in 2012 that prevents the suppression of agency findings.

Erickson’s comments come amid reports that the Trump administration has moved to muzzle employees across a range of federal agencies, seeking to curb the flow of information from several government agencies involved in environmental issues.

The White House also removed former Democratic President Barack Obama’s climate initiatives from the website.

Two EPA employees also told Reuters that administration officials have also ordered the agency to remove its webpage on climate change, leaving some workers scrambling to try and save related data.

The moves have alarmed environmental advocates, who also criticized the president’s move on Tuesday to clear the way for two controversial oil pipelines: the Keystone XL and Dakota Access projects.

During his campaign, the Republican president called global warming a hoax perpetrated by China and has cast doubt on the degree to which human activity causes climate change. This week he told executives that while he is an environmentalist, related regulations have gotten “out of control.”

Some, but not all, of his Cabinet nominees have also cast doubt on climate science. Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson, the former chief executive of Exxon Mobil, said earlier this month that climate change did exist but did not say whether it was related to human activity.

Earlier on Wednesday, protesters with the environmental activist group Greenpeace unfurled a large banner from a construction crane that could be seen from the White House that read “resist.”

An adhoc group of scientists is also planning an upcoming protest march in Washington, the Washington Post said in a report on Tuesday.

The Republican chairman of the House Science panel meanwhile says Americans should get their news from President Trump and not the news media.

Rep. Lamar Smith of Texas said if Trump were a Democrat, the media would be saying he has tremendous energy. But Smith says the “national, liberal media” won’t print or air such attributes.

The congressman said Monday night: “Better to get your news directly from the president. In fact, it might be the only way to get the unvarnished truth.”

Trump has repeatedly made false claims about fraudulent balloting costing him the popular vote and disputed the turnout for his inauguration. Kellyanne Conway, an aide to Trump, said this weekend that the White House was offering “alternative facts” to the ones reported by the media.