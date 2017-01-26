Ohio boy shot classmate, then asked victim to kill him

An Ohio teen accused of shooting a classmate in school expressed surprise his victim was still alive, apologized and then turned his shotgun around and asked the student to kill him, according to a police account of the attack released Wednesday.

“You’re not dead!” the suspect said, after seeing that Logan Cole hadn’t been killed, according to the report.

The suspect then placed the barrel of the 12-gauge shotgun against his forehead and the trigger assembly toward 16-year-old Cole and asked him to shoot him, the report said.

The report says Cole refused to shoot his attacker Friday at the high school in West Liberty, northwest of Columbus.

The 17-year-old suspect said he acted alone and didn’t involve anyone else, according to an interview with the suspect by Sheriff’s Det. Glenn Kemp.

Cole is being treated at the Columbus children’s hospital, where he has been in stable condition.