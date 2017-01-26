Tokyo eyes ¥9 billion compensation to businesses over Tsukiji relocation delay: source

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is arranging an extra spending measure of around ¥9 billion ($79.43 million) to compensate businesses for losses resulting from its postponement of the Tsukiji fish market relocation, a source close to the matter said Thursday.

More spending may also be necessary in the coming years because it remains unclear when the market will move to its new site in Tokyo’s Toyosu area following the recent discovery of high-level toxins in groundwater there.

Businesses dealing in fisheries, fruit and vegetables that are planning to move to the new market have collectively invested about ¥30 billion in equipment and other items, according to the metropolitan government.

The ¥9 billion spending measure is being envisioned for the new fiscal year from April. The amount was calculated based on estimated losses for the businesses over a 17-month period from last November through March next year, the source said.

The Tokyo government has separately proposed ¥1.8 billion in a budget for the new fiscal year to provide “bridge loans” to businesses operating at the Tsukiji market.

The wholesale market, known for its daily fish auctions, was scheduled to be relocated to the nearby Toyosu area on Nov. 7. But in August newly elected Gov. Yuriko Koike postponed the move amid concerns about soil and air pollution at the new site.

The Toyosu market was built on ground formerly used for a gas production site. Toxins left in the soil had been a known issue, and the metropolitan government has said it took steps to clean it up.

But a recent groundwater survey at the site showed benzene 79 times the government-set safety limit along with other toxic chemicals, prompting the metropolitan government to order an additional groundwater survey.