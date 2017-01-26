Not everyone dancing in Tottori over plans for giant, ¥300 million-plus sand hourglass

A project to construct a huge sand hourglass in front of JR Tottori Station as a major tourist perk is drawing mixed reactions from locals, with some calling it an extravaganza with bad taste.

The Tottori Chamber of Commerce is leading the project featuring what’s been touted as Japan’s largest sand glass, which would be 6 meters tall with its circular frame bearing the design themed on Tottori’s traditional Kasa Odori (Umbrella Dance).

At present, Japan’s largest sand glass, which is 5.2 meters tall, is in neighboring Shimane Prefecture.

Tottori is known for its famed sand dunes, and local tourism and other industries are trying to cash in on various products associated with sand.

“We wish Tottori, which has the sand dune, would hold the title as the champion of sand glass,” said Noriaki Yokoyama, 48, an official of the Tottori Chamber of Commerce.

If the project goes as planned, the sand glass would be built in summer 2018, with the price tag estimated to exceed ¥300 million.

According to the design blueprint, sand falls from one chamber to another in an hour and then the entire glass rotates 180 degrees along the circular frame.

But a survey conducted last May by the chamber of commerce on its 182 member businesses showed 51 percent of respondents said its design is “not good” or “not very good,” while the remaining 49 percent said “very good,” “good” or “acceptable.”

Reactions from local residents were even harsher, Yokoyama admitted. The group has received calls from many saying they are worried that the cost of the project, which is partly funded with public money, could weigh on the quality of public services.

Given the developments, the chamber of commerce now plans to conduct another survey in spring and may re-examine the project depending on the result of the survey and an analysis of the benefits the project could have on the local economy, Yokoyama said.