Japanese firms drawing profitable clues from Paralympians

More and more Japanese companies are seeing benefits from helping Paralympians and their support organizations ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

In mid-October, Yui Kamiji, bronze medalist in women’s wheelchair tennis at the Rio de Janeiro Paralympics, was invited to a meeting with 11 employees at Japan Airlines, an official sponsor of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. The group has been nicknamed the JAL Sports Ambassadors.

Kamiji, who belongs to record label Avex Group Holdings Inc., recalled her experience at the Rio Games and how she dealt with the long flight.

Asked what wheelchair athletes care most about during long flights, Kamiji said some carry cushions with them, depending on their disability, to avoid developing bedsores.

“I noticed things that seem normal to me are not a matter of course (for the able-bodied),” she said.

By discerning the needs of disabled athletes, JAL hopes to improve services for customers with disabilities.

“We got some clues from her,” JAL Senior Managing Executive Officer Junko Okawa said, adding “there are things that we can improve.”

Okawa said the airline will offer support aimed at helping Kamiji compete so such efforts will benefit both it and the athletes.

Swimmer Mei Ichinose, who also competed in Rio de Janeiro, was offered an artificial water-resistant silicone arm from Nakamura Brace Co., a prosthetics maker based in Oda, Shimane Prefecture.

Makoto Nasu, who made the arm, thinks the company can use the same skills it employed to make silicone artificial hands to make water-resistant prosthetic limbs. Conventional prosthetic legs cannot be worn in baths because they have metal parts.

Meanwhile, efforts are also underway in Japan to apply the lessons learned from the Rio Paralympics to the Tokyo Games.

The Nippon Foundation Paralympic Support Center, a public interest incorporated foundation that was created to assist the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, conducted a field survey at venues used for the Rio Paralympics for four days from Sept. 6, the day before the opening ceremony.

The seven-member survey team examined the accessibility of Maracana Stadium, the venue for the opening ceremony, as well as other venues and the city’s public transportation system.

Toshiya Kakiuchi, a team member who also uses a wheelchair, made a keynote presentation on the field survey in late October.

As a good example from Rio, Kakiuchi highlighted the spaces created for guide dogs in spectator seating areas.

“Understanding of (the need for) guide dogs has yet to be promoted enough in Japan,” Kakiuchi said.

Although Japan is considered an advanced country in terms of barrier-free facilities and transportation, a sense of discrimination against people with disabilities has not been dispelled, he said, citing such examples as wheelchair users being refused entry into stores and taxi drivers not stopping for them.