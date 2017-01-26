Foreign passengers at Narita airport exceed Japanese for first time in 2016

The number of foreign passengers who traveled to and from Narita International Airport aboard international flights in 2016 exceeded that of Japanese passengers for the first time since its opening in 1978, the airport’s operator said Thursday.

Foreign passengers increased 11 percent from 2015 to 13.92 million, chiefly reflecting steady growth in visitors to Japan, mainly from other parts of Asia, according to Narita International Airport Corp.

The number of Japanese who used international flights to and from the airport in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, last year was up 2 percent at 13.3 million, growing for the first time in four years.

Foreign passengers grew notably on flights linking the airport with South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan, thanks to the introductions of new routes and an increase in flights to and from the destinations.

The number of transfer passengers to and from international flights shrank 4 percent to 4.83 million, as Delta Air Lines of the United States scrapped some routes using the airport.

Passengers on domestic flights using Narita increased 4 percent to 7 million.

The total number of passengers who flew to and from the airport in 2016 grew 5 percent to 39.05 million, hitting a record high for the third straight year.