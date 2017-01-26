Tokyo cops arrest man, 20, in stolen truck after 40-minute chase ends with crash into cruisers

A 20-year-old man who allegedly stole a truck was arrested Wednesday after the vehicle crashed into police cars that had chased him for about 40 minutes in downtown Tokyo.

When a policeman determined that the truck was listed as stolen at around 2:00 p.m. in Tokyo’s Koto Ward and told the driver to stop, the vehicle sped away. More than 10 police cars chased the truck, which later collided with at least six of them.

The suspect, who appears to have a mild mental disability, sustained a leg injury in the crash. No other people were hurt.

The police are investigating to determine if the suspect can be held criminally liable.

According to the police, the man admitted that he stole the truck and was quoted as saying: “I frantically drove away because I was worried of being arrested.”