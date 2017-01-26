Apa agrees to remove Nanjing denial book from hotel for Asian Games: South Korean sports body

The organizer of the Asian Winter Games in Japan next month has said a book denying the 1937 Nanking Massacre will be withdrawn from guest rooms at a hotel to be used as one of the athletes’ dormitories, according to South Korea’s national sports organization.

The announcement Wednesday came after the South Korean Sport & Olympic Committee said earlier in the day it had sent a letter urging the organizer of the 2017 Sapporo Asian Winter Games to take “appropriate steps” on the matter.

An official of the South Korean body said the letter states that it is “hurting the basic spirit of sports” for such a book to be placed in rooms to be used by athletes.

According to the organizer, some athletes are expected to stay at a hotel in Hokkaido operated by Apa Group, where the event involving participants from some 30 countries and territories will be held from Feb. 19 to 26.

The South Korean sports body said its Japanese counterpart had replied it would “make efforts to address the issue” following a request to deal with the matter by phone last Friday.

Apa Group, a major hotel chain operator, has been under fire after it was revealed in China it had distributed the book, which was written by Chief Executive Toshio Motoya, in its hotel rooms. The book claims the Nanking Massacre was made up by the Chinese and never happened. China says the massacre resulted in the deaths of more than 300,000 people.

Apa Group has expressed readiness to remove the book from its rooms in the hotel in Sapporo if it receives an official request from the Games’ organizing committee.

The organizer said it has told the South Korean sports body of the stance expressed by Apa Group but it has not made a request for removal as of Wednesday.

The book, written in Japanese and English, has also drawn criticism from South Korea as it also claims the “comfort women” in Japanese wartime military brothels were not forced to work there.

The issue has recently again been at the center of a diplomatic standoff between Tokyo and Seoul after a statue symbolizing such females was installed on a sidewalk facing the Japanese Consulate General in the southern port city of Busan in late December, prompting Tokyo to recall its ambassador in protest.

In China, the National Tourism Administration called on Chinese travelers not to use the hotel chain ahead of the Chinese New Year holidays staring Friday, during which many tourists are expected to visit Japan.