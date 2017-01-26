Tokyo stocks rally as Dow breaks 20,000; Takata shares reinflate

Tokyo shares rose Thursday after the Dow topped 20,000 points for the first time on hopes the Trump administration’s economic plans will ramp up growth. Airbag maker Takata soared for a second day.

The surge on Wall Street was the latest sign that investors are brushing aside worries about Donald Trump’s bent toward protectionism and instead betting that the White House and Republican Congress will usher in tax cuts, spend big on infrastructure and slash red tape.

“The U.S. economy is doing well, corporate earnings are good and it looks like Mr. Trump’s policies will keep improving the economy,” Mitsushige Akino, an executive officer at Ichiyoshi Investment Management, told Bloomberg News.

The Dow, the benchmark U.S. stock index, shot above 20,000 on Wednesday to close at 20,068.51, up 0.8 percent. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also posted new records.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei average added 1.81 percent, or 344.89 points, to close at 19,402.39. The broader Topix index of all first-section issues rose 1.54 percent, or 23.43 points, to finish at 1,545.01.

This week, Trump pressed on with plans to withdraw the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a vast trade deal encompassing a dozen nations that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has enthusiastically backed.

U.S. participation is widely viewed as a key to the agreement, and Abe said he would keep trying to convince Trump of its merits.

On Thursday, however, Abe said he would consider the possibility of Tokyo and Washington hammering out a trade deal on their own. Trump has said he prefers bilateral trade agreements.

In Tokyo hare trading, Takata soared nearly 20 percent, the maximum daily limit, to end at ¥619. The embattled air bag maker surged 18 percent Wednesday as it denied reports it was considering a potentially lengthy court-mediated bankruptcy restructuring.

Toshiba rose 1.61 percent to ¥258.5 after news reports that the troubled conglomerate may sell off nearly 20 percent of its chip business. It is widely expected to decide on the possible spin-off at a board meeting Friday.

U.S. microchip maker Micron Technology may invest in the operation along with copier maker Canon and investment funds, the Nikkei business daily said.

Toyota added 0.86 percent to end the day at ¥6,764, Nissan rose 1.05 percent to ¥1,146, and Sony jumped 2.17 percent to ¥3,520.

The dollar was at ¥113.52 compared with ¥113.24 in New York.