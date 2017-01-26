Stock surge gives dollar a lift to ¥113.76

The dollar rose to around ¥113.80 in Tokyo trading late Thursday after overcoming early weakness on surging stock prices in Japan and abroad.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.76-77, up from ¥113.54-55 the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.0730-0730, up from $1.0713-0713, and ¥122.07-08, up from ¥121.64-65.

The dollar dropped to around ¥113 in early trading, pressured by concerns over protectionist policies promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The dollar rebounded above ¥113.40 around noon thanks to a surge in Tokyo stock prices chiefly reflecting the overnight gains in U.S. stocks that sent the Dow Jones industrial average above the 20,000 line for the first time.

After moving in a narrow range around ¥113.30 in the afternoon, the dollar attracted renewed purchases as Tokyo stocks extended gains toward the close, market sources said.

After European players joined trading in late hours, the dollar advanced to around ¥113.80.

But the greenback failed to chase higher ground for a lack of additional positive factors.

Amid growing concerns over Trump’s policies, “investors are cautious about stepping up dollar buying,” a Japanese bank official said.

“Currency players are finding it difficult to tilt their positions either way during Tokyo trading hours because they are paying attention to every word and action of Trump for the time being,” an official at a foreign-exchange margin trading service firm said.