Nikkei surges after Dow breaks 20,000 for first time

Stocks gained substantial ground Thursday, boosted by an overnight advance in U.S. equities that sent the Dow Jones industrial average above the 20,000 threshold for the first time.

The 225-issue Nikkei average surged 344.89 points, or 1.81 percent, to finish at 19,402.39 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. On Wednesday, the key market gauge jumped 269.51 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed up 23.43 points, or 1.54 percent, at 1,545.01, after climbing 15.25 points the previous day.

A wide range of issues drew hefty purchases following the Dow’s record-breaking close on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s successive adoption of policy pledges, especially his instruction Tuesday to move forward with oil pipeline construction projects, helped revive expectations for economic stimulus measures by his administration, brokers said.

Despite the yen’s strength stemming from worries about Trump’s protectionist moves, Tokyo stocks accelerated their upswing toward the close.

Gains in mainstay stocks, such as financial and automotive issues, led Thursday’s upsurge, according to brokers.

The Tokyo market attracted buying apparently from overseas investors who became increasingly tolerant of risks on the back of the strength of New York stocks, an official of a major securities firm said.

Analysts are cautious, however, about the market outlook.

“In order for the Nikkei average to test its upside, additional fresh incentives, such as brisk corporate earnings and an easing of the yen, are likely to be needed,” said Hiroaki Hiwada, strategist at Toyo Securities Co.

Close scrutiny should be applied to details of Trump’s expected economic stimulus measures, such as the size of the infrastructure investment, an official at a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

Rising issues overwhelmed falling ones 1,599 to 309 in the TSE’s first section, while 94 issues were unchanged.

Volume grew to about 2.30 billion shares from Wednesday’s about 1.93 billion shares.

Mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho were buoyant, following overnight rises in their U.S. peers.

Insurers Dai-ichi Life, Tokio Marine and Sompo Holdings surged on the back of growing hopes for earnings improvement thanks to higher U.S. long-term interest rates.

Brokerage firms Nomura and Daiwa also posted sharp gains.

Other major winners included automaker Toyota, mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group and industrial robot manufacturer Fanuc.

By contrast, free messaging app provider Line dived 10.27 percent to rewrite its lowest closing level since its listing in July last year, after reporting Wednesday weaker-than-expected earnings for the year through last December.

Game maker Nintendo, electronic parts maker Nidec and oil developer Inpex also met with selling.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average shot up 390 points to end at 19,460.