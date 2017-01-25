Ancient diversification of ocean life unconnected to meteor bombardment of Earth, study says

An explosion of ocean life 471 million years ago was not sparked by a meteor bombardment of Earth, said a study that challenges a leading theory.

Without offering an alternative explanation for what is known as the great Ordovician biodiversification event (GOBE), researchers from Sweden and Denmark said the expansion in creatures started some 2 million years before the bombardment by space rocks.

Their conclusion was based on fresh dating of crystals from meteorite-bearing sediments in Sweden.

“This study shows that the two phenomena were unrelated,” the researchers wrote in the journal Nature Communications on Tuesday.

Co-author Anders Lindskog of Lund University in Sweden said the data showed “there is no measurable ‘extraterrestrial’ influence on biodiversity” in Earth’s oceans.

The GOBE, which vastly expanded the diversity of marine life, kicked off about 70 million years after the first explosion of life 540 million years ago during the Cambrian Period.

Some scientists contend that the Ordovician event was sparked by a collision of objects in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter raining debris down on our planet. Such a bombardment may have changed the environment just enough to stimulate diversification of existing life, the theory goes.

The question of what caused the diversification of life remains open, but Lindskog speculated it was likely a combination of events and processes. “It is reasonable that the very high sea levels that prevailed during the Ordovician … simply gave more space for life to thrive,” he said.

“Combined with the presence of many small continents,” allowing for more endemic faunas, thereby adding to the total of species, “and beneficial climate change” — cooling, most likely — “we have a pretty nice ‘recipe’ for biodiversification,” he said by email.