Trump’s ‘alternative facts’ bring rise in sales of ‘1984’

With President Donald Trump and some of his aides making incorrect or unprovable statements, one truth is undeniable: Sales of George Orwell’s “1984” are soaring.

First published in 1949, Orwell’s classic dystopian tale of a society in which facts are distorted and suppressed in a cloud of “newspeak” topped Amazon’s best-seller list as of Tuesday evening.

The sales bump comes after Trump asserted that his inauguration had record attendance, despite photographic evidence otherwise, and his unfounded allegation that millions of illegal votes were cast against him.

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway coined an instant catchphrase Sunday when she called his claims about crowd size “alternative facts,” bringing comparisons to “1984” on social media.

Orwell’s book isn’t the only cautionary tale on the Amazon list. Sinclair Lewis’ 1935 novel about the election of an authoritarian president, “It Can’t Happen Here,” was at No. 46. Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World” was at No. 71.

Sales also were up for Hannah Arendt’s seminal nonfiction analysis “The Origins of Totalitarianism.”