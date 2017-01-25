Trump trademarks 2020 campaign slogan: ‘Keep America Great’

President Donald Trump is clearly confident he’ll achieve his campaign promise to “Make America Great Again.”

Never straying far from his business roots, Trump has already submitted an application to trademark the slogan he plans to use for his 2020 re-election run: “Keep America Great.”

Records from the United States Patent and Trademark Office show that the president applied on Wednesday — before he was even sworn into office — to trademark the phrase, both with and without an exclamation point.

It covers usage from bumper stickers to clothing to fundraising.

The applicant was New York-based Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. The applications are pending, awaiting review by the trademark office.

Trump told The Washington Post last week that he had chosen “Keep America Great!” as his re-election slogan.

According to the newspaper’s report, he shouted for a lawyer in the middle of the interview.

A lawyer came within two minutes, and was instructed to file a trademark for the phrase, the paper said. Trump then resumed the interview.

Trump told the Post that he came up with his “Make America Great Again!” campaign slogan on Nov. 7, 2012, the day after Republican Mitt Romney lost to Democrat Barack Obama.