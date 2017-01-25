May to talk trade with Trump; court rules government must consult Parliament over Brexit

British Prime Minister Theresa May will be aiming to discuss a key post-Brexit trade deal with the U.S. this week when she becomes the first foreign leader to meet with President Donald Trump since his inauguration.

The visit has been presented as a diplomatic coup in Britain, where the idea of the “special relationship” still holds strong, and is being closely watched in Washington as Trump’s foreign policy takes shape.

Trump is one of the few global leaders to offer support for Brexit, seeing parallels with his election campaign and saying Britain was “smart” to vote to leave the EU, which he believes is falling apart.

He has also pledged to move quickly on agreeing on a trade deal with London — welcome words for May, who last week conceded publicly for the first time that Britain will leave Europe’s single market.

But analysts note that Trump’s protectionist “America First” rhetoric appears at odds with May’s promise to turn Britain into a champion of free trade.

“There is a national sympathy from Trump to this country because of Brexit,” said Stephen Burman, professor of American politics at the University of Sussex in England. “But to me, ‘America First’ and a ‘Global Britain’ ” — May’s vision — “are practically contradictory statements. That’s not going to change because of a trip.”

Britain’s government warned lawmakers Tuesday not to try to “thwart the will of the people” after the Supreme Court ruled that May must seek the approval of Parliament before starting the formal process of leaving the European Union.

The 8-3 decision forces the government to put a bill before Parliament, giving members of the House of Commons and the unelected House of Lords the chance to debate and potentially offer amendments that could soften the terms of Britain’s exit from the EU.

While the government insisted that its timetable of starting the talks by the end of March remained on track, some analysts warned that a defeat in the House of Lords, where May does not have a majority, could delay the process by a year or more.

“Unfortunately for businesses and other institutions, Brexit still means uncertainty,” said Phillip Souta, head of U.K. public policy at the law firm Clifford Chance. “Parliament remains divided and the outcome of the negotiations remains unknown.”

Putting the issue before Parliament is not a simple matter. The House of Lords has in recent years stalled dozens of pieces of legislation, including an attempt by May’s predecessor to impose welfare cuts. The government backed down after the delay.

“Defeat in the House of Lords would not stop Brexit from happening, but it could delay it until mid-2020,” Souta said.

May will fly to the United States on Thursday, meeting Republican leaders in Philadelphia before heading to Washington for talks at the White House on Friday.

She will then fly to Turkey for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday, including possible post-Brexit trade ties.

Turkey has been part of a customs union with the EU for some goods since 1996, and May has said she wants to strike a tailor-made customs deal with Brussels.

On her trip to Washington, May has said she will highlight her support for free trade but also the concerns of those who feel they have lost out — a factor in the votes for Brexit and for Trump.

May told the BBC this week that she was hoping for “early” talks on a U.S.-U.K. trade deal, although the European Commission pointed out that Britain cannot start formal negotiations until it leaves the bloc.

Any deal is far from imminent, as agreements normally take years to negotiate.

The prime minister has promised to launch the two-year EU divorce proceedings in March but has already had tentative trade talks with India, Australia and New Zealand.

There are numerous obstacles to overcome, not least whether the U.S. automotive industry will agree to lower tariffs on British cars, plus different standards on agriculture.

The president’s reference to the U.S.-led NATO military alliance as “obsolete” has also caused alarm across the Atlantic.

Britain’s close ties with the United States are a cornerstone of its foreign policy, along with the commitment to NATO.

May spoke on Sunday to NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and promised to reiterate to Trump the alliance’s role as the bulwark of Western defense.

“From the conversations the prime minister has had with President Trump already, he has signaled his commitment to NATO,” May’s spokeswoman added.

Syria, terrorism and Russia will also feature in the talks, as will the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, which Britain helped agree on but which Trump has denounced.

Britain has long viewed itself as a bridge between the United States and the EU, a vital strategic position that some fear is threatened by Brexit.

Trump’s criticisms of the EU — he has warned that other countries may follow Britain out the door and has attacked Germany’s decision to let in refugees — also put May in an awkward position.

“She doesn’t want to alienate the Europeans when she’s got this huge negotiation coming up,” said Quentin Peel, an associate fellow in the Europe program at the Chatham House think tank in London.

“At the same time, she does want to say to her domestic audience that actually ditching the Europeans is not a complete disaster because I’ve got the Americans.”