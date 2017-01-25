Pakistan tests new nuclear-capable, multiple-warhead ballistic missile

Pakistan on Tuesday tested a missile capable of delivering multiple warheads to a target up to 2,200 km away, the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry, in a press statement, said the surface-to-surface Ababeel missile also “has the capability to engage multiple targets with high precision, defeating the enemy’s hostile radars.”

“Development of Ababeel Weapon System is aimed at ensuring survivability of Pakistan’s ballistic missile in the growing regional Ballistic Missile Defense environment,” it said, adding, “This will further reinforce deterrence.”

Defense analysts of Pakistan TV channels said that the missile has been developed using stealth technology, used to evade radar detection.

Ababeel is a small bird that, according to a legend in the Quran, helped a small army of Muslims fight an enemy many times larger in number. According to the legend, hordes of the birds rained stones upon the enemy, triggering panic and forcing them to flee.

On Jan. 10, the Defense Ministry announced that Pakistan successfully test-fired a 450-km-range, nuclear-capable missile, also incorporating stealth technology, from a submarine in the Indian Ocean.