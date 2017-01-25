Deadly chopper crash further taxes Italy’s first-responders as hotel avalanche toll reaches 16

The toll from an avalanche that swamped an Italian mountain hotel rose to 16 dead and 13 missing Tuesday as a nearby helicopter crash claimed the lives of six people and dealt another blow to a region reeling from earthquakes and the heaviest snowfall in decades.

The emergency response helicopter came down in thick fog near Campo Felice, a popular ski resort 120 km (75 miles) east of Rome, during the evacuation of an injured skier.

A loud explosion was heard and broadcasters later showed pictures of the charred shell of the aircraft. Police said the bodies of the six victims, thought to include two pilots, medical staff and the skier, had been recovered from the snow around the crash scene.

Campo Felice, located at 710 meters (2,330 feet) in elevation but with pistes up to just over 2,000 meters, is close to the epicenters of earthquakes that struck the region last Wednesday and were followed by the killer avalanche.

The tally of bodies found in the ruins of the Hotel Rigopiano rose to 16 on the sixth day of an increasingly forlorn search through the snow-covered wreckage.

Eleven staff and guests survived the disaster. Two of them are men who were outside when the avalanche struck, while nine others, including four children, were rescued on Friday.

“We won’t stop searching until we are certain there is no one left under the ruins,” said Luigi D’Angelo of Italy’s civil protection agency.

“We are still digging into the heart of the building, the zone between the kitchens, the bar and the entrance hall. We’re going to keep going until we have found everyone.”

Italian authorities are investigating the chain of events leading to the avalanche to see if the tragedy could or should have been avoided.

A preliminary manslaughter investigation has been opened with the prosecutor in charge looking into whether environmental risks were properly taken into account during the construction and subsequent renovation of the hotel.

Events on the day of the disaster itself, when guests were unable to leave because of snow-blocked access roads, are also in the spotlight.

The local council had only one functioning road-clearance vehicle and had deployed it to reach isolated hamlets with elderly residents rather than clearing the road to the hotel.

A second snow plow had broken down earlier in the month and staff were awaiting authorization to get a €25,000 ($26,800) repair done.

The hotel, a four-star spa facility where George Clooney once stayed, was built into a hillside at 1,200 meters in elevation on the eastern slopes of Monte Gran Sasso. Campo Felice is on the other side of the near 3,000-meter peak that dominates the region.

The survivors pulled from the ruins on Friday were all treated for mild hypothermia, suggesting anyone still alive more than that would have had to have found some way of keeping warm.

Rescuers have not ruled that out because they believe some rooms they are trying to reach by tunneling through thick stone walls may be almost intact.

The avalanche occurred three hours after the last of four magnitude-5 earthquakes shook the region in the space of four hours.

Police have calculated the force of the impact on the three-story stone and wood structure as being equivalent to it being hit by 4,000 fully loaded trucks.

Funerals for two of the victims, the first to be laid to rest, were held Tuesday.

The helicopter ambulance crash on Tuesday, killing all six on board, further stretched emergency services workers who found victims but no more survivors in the avalanche-hit hotel.

The discovery of the body of a woman in the afternoon as rescuers searched through the snow and rubble brought the death toll from last Wednesday’s destruction of the Hotel Rigopiano to 16 as the first funerals of the victims were held.

The unrelated crash of the helicopter on the other side of the Gran Sasso range about 100 km (60 miles) away in the Abruzzo region put the emergency services under further strain.

Rescue workers had to climb up part of a mountain to reach the wrecked helicopter, which had been heading to a hospital in the regional capital of L’Aquila with an injured skier aboard when it plunged.

The cause of the crash, which happened in the fog, was not immediately known.

The new disaster hit the region as the first funerals were held for the victims of the avalanche disaster.

Family and friends of hotel worker Alessandro Giancaterino filed into a church in nearby Farindola behind the 42-year-old’s coffin, which was draped with an Inter Milan soccer club flag.

“He was a perfect person. Kind, gentle. He loved his job at the hotel,” one friend said outside the church.

His brother, former Farindola Mayor Massimiliano Giancaterino, did not speak to reporters. He told Italian state TV on Monday he had signed off on permission to add an extension to the hotel while in office.

“If I had known this would happen I would have cut off my right arm rather than sign the approval,” the former mayor said. “But hindsight doesn’t solve anything. You only ever think of doing what is best for the area, giving people opportunity.”

Some of the 11 survivors spent two days under ice and rubble. Thirteen people are still missing since the wall of snow razed the four-story building last Wednesday, hours after earthquakes shook Abruzzo and the neighboring regions.

Three puppies were found alive in the hotel’s crushed boiler room on Monday. The last time surviving people were brought out was on Saturday morning.

But officials vowed to carry on with the rescue effort.

“We will not stop until we are certain that no one else is left under there,” said civil protection official Luigi D’Angelo. “We are searching in the heart of the building.”

Prosecutors in nearby Pescara have opened an investigation into the hotel disaster. Pescara prosecutor Cristina Tedeschini said her office would probe the hotel’s structure, accessibility and communications surrounding the incident.