Hokkaido’s Nagamare Kaikyo train tour rated best in Japan in 2016

A tour package featuring the Nagamare Kaikyo sightseeing train in Hokkaido won the grand prize in a contest to honor great railroad tours in the nation, the executive committee of the Tetsutabi Of The Year award said Wednesday.

The prize, launched to spread the attractions of railway trips, was presented for the sixth time this year.

Covering 106 rail tours conducted between November 2015 and October last year, the committee rated features such as the content and uniqueness of the tours, as well as the trains.

The Nagamare Kaikyo train runs on a route operated by South Hokkaido Railway Co., which was established as a public-private venture following the opening of the Hokkaido Shinkansen line in March last year. Nagamare means “relaxed” in a local dialect, while kaikyo means channel or strait in standard Japanese.

Nippon Travel Agency Co. handled planning, sales and in-train services for the Nagamare Kaikyo tour package.

The committee highly rated the tour’s work with local communities, including offering local specialties to passengers on the train.