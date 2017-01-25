In national first, Nagoya man seeks spousal benefits after same-sex partner’s death

A Japanese man last month filed for surviving family benefits after his same-sex partner was killed in December 2014, sources said Tuesday.

The 41-year-old cleaner, who lives in Nagoya, applied to the Aichi Prefectural Public Safety Commission for the benefits on Dec. 12, the sources said.

He was apparently the first person in the country to file such an application as the spouse of a same-sex partner, according to his lawyer.

His partner was stabbed to death in Nagoya by a 43-year-old man.

The Nagoya District Court recognized that the murderer killed the man, who was 52 and effectively living in a marital relationship with the cleaner.

According to the lawyer, the cleaner and the victim had lived together for some 20 years. The slain man had managed the couple’s finances, done household chores and cared for the cleaner’s mother.

The law for providing compensation to innocent victims of crimes stipulates that spouses eligible for surviving family benefits include those who have been in a de facto marriage relationship with the victims.

A National Police Agency official said, however, that same-sex partners cannot be recognized as spouses, citing the Constitution, which says marriage shall be based only on the mutual consent of both sexes.

The lawyer claimed that the cleaner “should be able to receive the benefits as he had a de facto marriage with his partner and is suffering from massive mental and economic losses.”