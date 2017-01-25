Abe once again haunted by ‘amakudari’ issue

In a flashback to his short-lived first term in 2006-07, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is being grilled by opposition parties over the issue of government agencies’ support for retiring senior bureaucrats taking lucrative jobs in industries they formerly oversaw, a practice called amakudari.

The old issue, which literally translates as “descent from heaven,” abruptly emerged high on the opposition camp’s agenda for the ordinary Diet session convened Friday, which came in the wake of a government audit report the same day pointing to the education ministry’s illegal brokering of private jobs.

In a bid to contain the opposition’s criticism, the Abe administration swiftly sacked Kihei Maekawa as vice education minister, the top bureaucrat responsible for the scandal. But it remains uncertain whether the controversy over the practice will end anytime soon. Opposition parties appear poised to press the issue during the Diet session.

The prime minister’s office detected the illegal amakudari case by last autumn and moved to settle it by the beginning of the year, according to a senior government official.

However, the Reemployment Surveillance Commission’s investigation took an unexpectedly long time, delaying the release of the report until the first day of the parliamentary session, the source said.

The report revealed, among others, the ministry’s attempts to cover up violations of the government’s rules governing amakudari. In a bid to show he was taking the issue seriously, Abe ordered a probe to cover all ministries and agencies.

“We’ll notify the surveillance commission of any suspicious cases for further investigation,” Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda, also head of the Cabinet Secretariat’s personnel bureau, told a news conference on Friday.

The amakudari issue was an easy target for the opposition camp during Abe’s first administration, which lasted one year from September 2006. Abe then declared a resolve to eradicate amakudari.

The national civil service law was revised to ban government agencies from brokering postretirement jobs for their officials.

Under the revised law, which took effect in late 2008, the number of cases in which retired managerial-level government officials were hired by private companies or public-interest organizations plunged to 733 in fiscal 2010 from 1,413 in fiscal 2009.

However, the amakudari figure then began to rebound, reaching 1,686 in fiscal 2015. During the period, the surveillance commission was able to identify only eight illegal cases.

In a bid to hide its direct involvement in job brokering, the education ministry in 2009 launched a plan to use former ministry officials as go-betweens, according to the commission report and ministry officials.

Under the scheme, those former officials were provided with job information that the ministry obtained from companies, as well as personal information on retiring officials. They used that information for matchmaking between retiring officials and available jobs. Maekawa was part of the scheme.

Education minister Hirokazu Matsuno said Tuesday an investigation team directly under his control has been set up. The team will look into 37 cases that the surveillance commission deemed or suspected to be illegal and will report the results of its probe to the commission by the end of March, he said.

The government-wide probe ordered by Abe on Friday is likely to uncover other illegal cases of amakudari elsewhere given that corruption is not uncommon in agencies that allocate such things as subsidies and business licenses, sources said.

The main opposition Democratic Party and three other opposition parties on Tuesday jointly demanded intensive deliberations on the amakudari issue at the House of Representatives Budget Committee.

“We’ll fully tackle the issue during this Diet session,” DP leader Renho declared at a party meeting on Friday.