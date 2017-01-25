Shale revolution prompts Mitsubishi Heavy to expand its U.S. oil and gas business

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. said Tuesday that it will expand its operations related to supplying oil and gas-related machinery in the United States, where growth is expected thanks to the so-called shale revolution.

The Japanese heavy machinery maker’s U.S. subsidiary, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America Inc., recently set up a Houston-based unit to oversee production and sales of gas turbines and compressors to companies involved in extracting and refining liquefied natural gas. It is now seeking to secure more orders from petrochemical plants and others.

A series of liquefied natural gas-related facilities and petrochemical plants have been built in the Houston area as a result of breakthroughs in shale oil extraction technologies that have greatly boosted production.

In 2015, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor Corp., another Mitsubishi Heavy unit based in Hiroshima, built a plant near Houston. The following year, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America transferred its head office to Houston from New York.

Japanese heavy machinery industry executives hope that the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, who seeks to promote the gas and oil sector through greater infrastructure investment and deregulation, will bring about more business opportunities.