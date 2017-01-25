Nikkei retakes 19,000 on higher U.S. equities, yen’s fall

The benchmark Nikkei average rebounded sharply to end above 19,000 for the first time in three sessions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday, thanks to an overnight rise in U.S. equities and the yen’s drop.

The 225-issue Nikkei average jumped 269.51 points, or 1.43 percent, to close at 19,057.50. On Tuesday, the key market gauge shed 103.04 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues finished up 15.25 points, or 1.01 percent, at 1,521.58, after falling 8.30 points the previous day.

Stocks attracted buying almost across the board early in the morning session, sending the Nikkei average above 19,000.

The upsurge came after the Dow Jones industrial average staged a sharp rally and the Nasdaq composite index hit a record closing high on Tuesday.

Investors took heart from U.S. President Donald Trump’s instruction on Tuesday to move forward with oil pipeline construction projects, reversing environmental actions by his predecessor, Barack Obama, brokers said.

Export-oriented names, such as automakers, drew brisk purchases on the back of the yen’s drop against the dollar, briefly pushing up the Nikkei average more than 300 points.

The market gave up some of the gains in the afternoon, with the Nikkei falling below 19,000 at one point, but maintained its firmness for the rest of the day.

An official of a major securities firm said that Trump’s instruction on pipeline construction projects helped increase market expectations for an expansion of the economy and employment in the United States.

“Investors welcomed the fact that since his inauguration on Friday, Trump has implemented earlier than expected what he pledged during his election campaign,” said Masashi Itoga of Mito Securities Co.’s Investment Information Department.

“Investors had been worried about whether he could carry out his large-scale infrastructure spending plan, but his move this time apparently boosted expectations for the plan,” Itoga added.

An official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said that hopes for economic stimulus measures by Trump were also revived after he met with the top executives of three major U.S. automakers on Tuesday to call on them to secure American jobs in return for tax cuts and deregulation.

Rising issues far outnumbered falling ones 1,529 to 385 in the TSE’s first section, while 88 issues were unchanged.

Volume increased to 1.934 billion shares from Tuesday’s 1.866 billion shares.

The weaker yen pushed up export-oriented names, including automakers Toyota, Honda, and Fuji Heavy, industrial robot manufacturer Fanuc and electronic parts makers Alps Electric and Murata Manufacturing.

Financial issues, such as mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho and Sumitomo Mitsui, insurers Dai-ichi Life and Tokio Marine, and brokerage firm Nomura, were also buoyant.

By contrast, electronic parts producer Nidec met with profit-taking despite an upward revision in its consolidated operating profit estimate for the fiscal year through March.

Also on the minus side were electronics and machinery maker Toshiba, Japan Tobacco and telecom giant NTT.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average closed up 230 points at 19,070.