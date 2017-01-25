Dollar cuts gains to move around ¥113.60

The dollar gave up some of its early gains to trade around ¥113.60 in Tokyo trading late Wednesday, showing no clear direction due to a lack of fresh trading incentives.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.54-55, still up from ¥113.36-36 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.0713-0713, down from $1.0738-0738, and at ¥121.64-65, down from ¥121.74-74.

The dollar rose to near ¥114 in early trading, carrying over its solid tone from overnight trading overseas, where it drew purchases on the back of rises in U.S. long-term interest rates and stock prices.

With Tokyo stocks’ upside capped after a robust start, the dollar later cut gains and dropped to around ¥113.40.

“Although the dollar attracted buying in early trading thanks to higher U.S. stock prices and long-term interest rates, the U.S. currency was pressured by position-adjustment selling in Tokyo,” an official of a major Japanese bank said.

After the wave of selling subsided, the dollar was stuck in a narrow range at levels around ¥113.50-60 in the absence of fresh trading incentives, while receiving support from the solid performance of Tokyo stocks, market sources said.

“Investors found it difficult to build fresh positions due to the unpredictability of remarks by new U.S. President Donald Trump,” an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.

The Trump administration is likely to make efforts to rectify the dollar’s strength as it sees problems with Japan’s trade surplus with the United States, a think tank official said, predicting that the dollar is expected to stay top-heavy.