Japan’s fiscal 2020 primary budget deficit put at ¥8.3 trillion

Japan is expected to post a primary budget deficit of ¥8.3 trillion in fiscal 2020, even if the nation’s gross domestic product continues 3 percent or higher growth in nominal terms, a Cabinet Office estimate showed Wednesday.

The government agency came up with the larger primary deficit estimate than the previous projection of ¥5.5 trillion made in July 2016 in view of slower-than-expected tax revenue growth.

The administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe aims to curb the combined primary budget deficit at the central and local governments to 1 percent of GDP in fiscal 2018. In fiscal 2020 it targets a primary budget surplus, which means that the country can cover its expenditures for policies without issuing debt securities. In fiscal 2015, the deficit stood at ¥15.8 trillion.

The bleaker primary budget balance estimate, submitted to the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy the same day, reflects downward revisions in tax revenue projections for fiscal 2018 to 2020.

It shows the fiscal consolidation target has become harder to achieve, pundits said.

The fiscal 2020 deficit projection was made under a scenario that Japan enjoys a high rate of GDP growth, or 2 percent in real terms and 3 percent or more in nominal terms.

In the so-called baseline case, with the price-adjusted real growth rate staying at the level of the potential growth rate of around 1 percent, the deficit is estimated at ¥11.3 trillion.