Panasonic targets 50% sales jump for TVs in Indonesia

Electronics giant Panasonic Corp. is seeking to sell up to 50 percent more TVs in Indonesia this year by offering online shopping and a greater variety of models. The company’s TV sales have been stagnant for three years.

“We hope this year we can sell around 250,000 to 300,000 units,” said Erwin Lim, a Panasonic Gobel Indonesia product manager. The figures represent increases of 25 to 50 percent from 200,000 TVs sold last year.

As part of its goal, Panasonic launched a website designed to help consumers select TV models according to their needs and budgets.

“We want to strengthen our relationship with our customers and make it easy for consumers to choose products effectively and efficiently according to their needs and budgets,” Panasonic Gobel President Hiroyoshi Suga said.

Lim said one challenge is that TVs are not a primary need for consumers in Indonesia.

“Therefore, we will also innovate (our marketing) in order to increase sales,” Lim said. “We will begin to focus marketing on digital means, seeing a trend in today’s society.”

Referring to Panasonic’s medium-term target over the next three years, Lim said the company wants to move to the No. 2 or No. 3 position by boosting its market share to 14 percent or 15 percent from the current 11 percent.

Panasonic, currently No. 4 in the market, is seeking to catch up with third-ranked Sharp Corp., a Japanese firm owned by Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.