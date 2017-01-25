At ¥4 trillion, Japan saw first trade surplus in six years in 2016 amid import drop

Japan posted its first trade surplus in six years in 2016, standing at ¥4.07 trillion ($35.76 billion), as imports slumped on falling energy prices, the Finance Ministry said Wednesday.

The value of imports tumbled 15.9 percent to ¥65.97 trillion and exports dropped for the first time in four years, down 7.4 percent to ¥70.04 trillion.

Resource-poor Japan relies heavily on energy imports, particularly after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear meltdowns, which boosted demand for fossil fuels with most of the country’s nuclear power plants remaining offline.

Japan’s shipments to the United States, a major trading partner, fell 7.1 percent to ¥14.14 trillion and imports from the country slipped 9.3 percent to ¥7.31 trillion.

Exports to China dropped 6.5 percent to ¥12.36 trillion and imports were down 12.4 percent to ¥17.02 trillion.

Exports to the European Union were almost flat at ¥7.98 trillion and imports were down 5.7 percent to ¥8.14 trillion.

The figures were measured on a customs-cleared basis.

In December alone, Japan reported a ¥641.43 billion trade surplus for the fourth straight month of black ink. Imports fell 2.6 percent to ¥6.04 trillion and exports grew 5.4 percent to ¥6.68 trillion.