Abe urges leaders of both Diet houses to deepen discussions on Emperor’s abdication

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday urged the leaders of both houses of the Diet to deepen discussions on Emperor Akihito’s possible abdication.

Abe presented an interim report, presented on Monday by a government panel, to the heads and deputy heads of both chambers as his administration seeks to gain the cooperation of ruling and opposition parties in making legal pathways to enable the 83-year-old Emperor to relinquish the throne.

The government plans to submit a relevant bill to the Diet as early as April, envisioning special one-off legislation to allow the Emperor to abdicate. Currently, only posthumous succession is allowed under the 1947 Imperial House Law.

The advisory panel’s interim report summarizing its three-month discussions emphasizes the advantages of creating a one-off mechanism applying only to Emperor Akihito, who expressed concerns in a video message last August that his age and failing health could one day stop him from fulfilling his duties.

It is extremely rare for a prime minister to visit the heads of the chambers and make a request to accelerate debate on a certain issue.

After the meeting, House of Representatives Speaker Tadamori Oshima, Vice Speaker Tatsuo Kawabata, House of Councilors President Chuichi Date and Vice President Akira Gunji, were expected to convey the request to representatives of political parties.

The chairs and vice chairs of both chambers plan to formulate the Diet’s view on the matter sometime in early or mid-March.

The panel is then expected to compile its proposal on the abdication issue by the end of that month, and this will likely form the basis of the government’s bill.

There have been differing opinions among lawmakers over the abdication issue, particularly over whether to craft a permanent system, and how to reconcile the range of opinions remains a sticking point.

While the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito are supportive of the idea of enabling the Emperor’s abdication under one-off legislation, the main opposition Democratic Party is calling for a permanent abdication provision in the Imperial House Law.