Japan looks to reform prison system, focus in inmate eduction as lower age of adulthood looms

Justice Ministry is considering reforming the system of imprisonment in the country to put more focus on education for inmates, sources said.

The ministry aims to focus more on efforts to prevent inmates from reoffending, instead of forcing them to spend a long time on forced labor, the sources said.

It plans to ask the Legislative Council, which advises the justice minister, to discuss the reform as early as Feb. 9.

If realized, it would be the first reform of the imprisonment system in Japan since the Penal Code was established in 1907.

The ministry is considering the reform in view of plans to lower the maximum age of minors covered by the country’s juvenile law to 17 from 19 at present.

If minors aged 18 and 19 years old are treated the same as adults, they would not receive correctional education under imprisonment, the sources said.

After receiving proposals from the council in a year, the ministry hopes to submit relevant legislation to next year’s ordinary parliamentary session, aiming to implement the reform possibly in 2021, when the country’s adult age under the Civil Code would be lowered from the current 20 to 18, the sources said.