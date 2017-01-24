A-bomb museum shows newly discovered photos of 1945 mushroom cloud, A-bomb dome to media

The Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum on Tuesday showed to the press a total of 10 newly discovered photos, including one taken by the crew of the Enola Gay that dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima that shows the mushroom cloud rising skyward on the morning of Aug. 6, 1945.

The photographs collected from the Library of Congress and the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in the United States also include a picture of U.S. Navy sailors observing the so-called Atomic Bomb Dome 10 years after the bombing.

With the new findings, the museum now holds two photographs of the mushroom cloud taken from the Enola Gay.

Late last year Hiroshima museum officials checked around 2,100 photographs related to the atomic bombing and found that at least 10 of them were not in the museum’s collection already.

The photograph of the mushroom cloud is believed to have been taken by crew members aboard the Enola Gay when the plane approached Hiroshima again in order to confirm the extent of damage caused by the bomb.

Among the pictures, one is an aerial photo of the city of Hiroshima in 1946. The signatures of three Enola Gay crew members are apparently written n it.

“As they show the detailed cityscape soon after the bombing, we may have a new discovery if examined,” a museum official said.