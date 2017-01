A Japanese woman has been killed in a shooting at an apartment near San Diego, according to local media.

The 34-year-old woman, Tomomi Takahashi-Demetruk, and a 23-year-old male friend of hers were found dead at the apartment in the afternoon of Jan. 13.

The Japanese Consulate-General in Los Angeles confirmed the female victim was Japanese.

The 55-year-old owner of the complex is suspected of having killed the two before shooting himself to death.