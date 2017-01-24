11 hospitalized after predawn fire erupts in Tokyo condo high-rise

A fire broke out in a 26-story condominium high-rise in Tokyo’s Toshima Ward early Tuesday morning and 11 people were sent to the hospital, including a woman who is unconscious and in critical condition.

According to the Tokyo Fire Department, which received a call around 4:25 a.m., the fire started in a second-floor unit and burned about 40 sq. meters of the room.

The fire was put out after about 90 minutes but 11 residents of the building were taken to the hospital due to apparent smoke inhalation.

The building is located about 1 km west of the JR Otsuka Station.

The Metropolitan Police Department and local Sugamo police are investigating to determine the cause of the blaze.