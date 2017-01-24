A blaze in Tokyo high-rise kills one, hospitalizes 10 others

One woman died and another 10 people were injured after a fire broke out in a 26-story condominium high-rise in Tokyo’s Toshima Ward early Tuesday morning.

According to the Tokyo Fire Department, which received a call around 4:25 a.m., the fire started in a second-floor unit and burned about 40 sq. meters.

The woman in her 20s who died appears to have lived in the room where the blaze started.

The fire was put out after about 90 minutes but 11 residents of the building were taken to hospital due to apparent smoke inhalation.

“I jumped out of bed after a fire alarm was set off,” said a 46-year-old man who lives on the 6th floor. “The emergency staircase was filled with smoke and I thought I was going to die.”

The building is located about 1 kilometer west of the JR Otsuka Station.

The Metropolitan Police Department and local Sugamo police are investigating the cause of the blaze.